A Donaldsonville man accused of fatally stabbing another with a pair of scissors is likely to soon be released after an Ascension Parish jury refused to convict him of second-degree murder but handed down a lesser conviction amid contradictions in an eyewitness's story.
The unanimous jury instead settled on the lesser verdict of negligent homicide against Samuel Gray Jr. in the January 2020 slaying of David Ealem, Ascension Parish prosecution and defense attorneys said.
The case against Gray suffered a blow at trial last week when an eyewitness of the homicide who has since suffered a stroke got facts wrong about the slaying and refused to correct them on the stand even when confronted about the errors.
The witness, Ealem's wife, Lillie, claimed the slaying happened during the day when it actually happened about 10 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2020, defense and prosecution attorneys said. She also claimed that Gray used a pair of child's safety scissors with rounded tips in the attack when a sharply tipped implement was used.
According to the original sheriff's account, Lillie Ealem was sitting next to her husband on the couch in the living room of their Houmas Street home when Gray approached him from the rear of the home and attacked him with the scissors.
The wife told deputies at the time she had seen Gray holding a pair of scissors before the attack and later identified Gray in a lineup as the killer.
But Shannon Battiste, Gray's public defender, asserted that the responsive verdict shows that 23rd Judicial District prosecutors have been focused on the wrong man.
"In the 17 years I've been a lawyer, I've never had a case where I can honestly say, 'Someone framed my client,'" he said.
Battiste said Gray, who did not take the stand and put on no witnesses in the two-day trial ended Oct. 26, claimed a third man who was in the home that night had killed Ealem. Gray has been falsely accused in the slaying by Ealem's wife, Battiste charged.
Battiste said the unidentified third man had allegedly been overhead by Gray, who was sleeping at the time in another room, advising Ealem's wife to blame the stabbing on Gray shortly after it happened.
Prosecutor Phil Maples dismissed that theory and maintained that Gray remains the only suspect. The prosecutor added that Ealem's wife is now in nursing home care from the stroke and that it may have affected what she was able to recall on the stand.
"She was unable to (provide testimony) to the extent she did it to the police and to extent she had done it to us when we were meeting with her prior trial," Maples said.
He also noted that Gray changed his own story about what had happened in five different statements with sheriff's investigators, had fled the scene of the slaying and wasn't found by authorities until 12 hours later. Prosecutors also had surveillance video tying Gray to the scene, Maples said.
Prosecutors did not provide a motive for the slaying and, under the law, didn't need to for a conviction.
Despite the bloody death — Ealem was hit below his neck and between his clavicles — Battiste also criticized the lack of DNA evidence tying Gray to Ealem.
Despite Gray's having a lot of his own blood on himself from his own injury fleeing the home, Battiste said, prosecutors only found a spot of Ealem's blood on a sock but not on the exterior of the corresponding shoe.
Battiste claimed the DNA was the result of cross-contamination. Maples disputed that. He noted, with the hours Gray had avoided authorities, he would have had plenty of time to clean up. Maples added that some blood was on the shoe but it wasn't enough to extract DNA.
Twenty-third Judicial District Judge Cody Martin ordered that a pre-sentencing investigation be finished by Dec. 27 and set Gray's sentencing for 9 a.m. Feb. 14.
A negligent homicide conviction brings no more than a five-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine. With good time and other standard prison credits, Gray, 42, will likely be eligible to be released from Ascension Parish Prison once he is sentenced early next year. He has spent more than 2½ years in jail awaiting trial, attorneys said.
A second-degree murder conviction would have meant life in prison. Even the lesser verdict of manslaughter would have meant up to 40 years in prison, but the jury rejected that option also.
Battiste said he will seek to have his client released from jail on post-conviction bail before the sentencing.