Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, along with the top officials from the state and local healthcare community, pulled off the wrapping for her revamped HealthyBR.com website, which now includes healthy recipes and cooking demonstrations along with free video-streaming online fitness classes.
Broome on Thursday pitched the revamped website as the city-parish's "one-stop shop" for any health-related news, questions and resources. Other amenities added in the makeover are a community resource directory geared toward mental health and substance abuse services, and in the next few months it will add resources for expectant parents and people living with HIV.
"Our partners have done an amazing job at compiling information all in on place," Broome told reporters and medical professionals at Thursday's press conference. "I had the opportunity to thoroughly go through the website and was very pleased with all the content being provided."
The website's relaunch was announced in conjunction with the release of the city-parish's 2021 Joint Community Health Needs Assessment, a collaborative report required by the federal government for local hospitals and medical care providers to maintain their tax exempt status.
Officials said Thursday that Baton Rouge is one of the only communities where all the non-profit hospitals produce a joint report and Community Health Implementation Plan. Both can be found online through the HealthyBR website as well.
"COVID-19 clearly demonstrated the need for this key strategic plan as well as collaboration between our health district members," said John Kirwan, executive director of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
This year's CHNA highlight five of the city-parish's "significant" health needs: behavioral health, healthy living, HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases, maternal and mental health, and health equity and racial disparities.
And the health implementation plan outlines how the parish's medical community intends to address those needs over the next three years — mostly through work done by coalition groups targeting the specific focus areas.