In this file photo, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome speaks during an announcement of two initiatives, through partnerships between her office's HealthyBR program and Uber, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Relief Health, the Louisiana Primary Care Association and area hospitals, as a part of the city-parish's effort to increase COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church at 5820 Evangeline Street. In the first, Relief Telemed will offer COVID-19 vaccines at a series of pop-up clinics in underserved communities of East Baton Rouge Parish, including one from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church. The second initiative will provide free Uber rides to people needing them, using a promo code after they make an appointment to be vaccinated.