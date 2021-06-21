NAPOLEONVILLE — A Belle Rose man threw a beer can at an Assumption Parish sheriff's deputy, landing himself in parish jail on battery on a police officer and other counts, authorities said Monday.
Ashton Trevon Johnson, 23, 112 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose, aggressively threw the can and hit the deputy in the head while the deputy was trying to break up a fight, sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
Deputies said they had been called to the Assumption Parish Community Center in Napoleonville early Saturday to disperse a large crowd. Two women got into a fight at a private party.
Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman, said Johnson wasn't part of the fight and threw the beer can for reasons that aren't clear.
The beer caused a laceration on the forehead of the deputy who was hit, Cavalier added. The can also sprayed beer on other deputies.
Johnson resisted deputies when they confronted him, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies eventually arrested Johnson and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on two felony counts of resisting arrest by force or violence and single counts of battery upon a police officer and disturbing the peace, appearing in public in an intoxicated condition.
He was later released from parish jail on $50,000 bail, deputies said.