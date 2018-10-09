GONZALES — Aiming high for expensive drainage concepts that haven't gotten traction in the past, East Ascension drainage officials directed a key consulting firm to evaluate plans to pump flood water into the Mississippi River.
Ascension Parish Council members, who oversee East Ascension drainage, said they were pursuing the studies in hopes of winning a share of a $1.2 billion pot of federal flood protection money expected soon as part of the federal recovery package for the 2016 floods.
One feasibility study that Ascension authorized would explore a long-discussed idea to build a pumping station to remove flood water from Bayou Manchac and send it into the river. The system could potentially help drainage across the northern Prairieville and south Baton Rouge areas, as well as around Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake.
Another would explore a similar idea in the southeastern Ascension drainage area known as the Panama/Conway watershed. It encompasses parts of Gonzales, as well as Sorrento, Burnside and Darrow.
Officials noted other parishes damaged in the floods will already receive hundreds of millions of dollar for flood projects, including the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish, through an additional $1.4 billion set aside by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
"So now we're saying this is our turn, and we need to get there early," Council Chairman Bill Dawson told other officials Monday night of the need to do the analyses.
He added that U.S. Rep. Garret Graves' office has promised Ascension officials that they were "near the head of the line" for the $1.2 billion coming through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In recent weeks, Graves and one of his top aides separately appeared before the Ascension council to urge members to get their list of projects ready. Officials in next-door St. James last week stalled a drainage tax vote planned for December, in part, to see if they can get a piece of the federal aid, too.
Dawson said congressional officials are saying that the rules laying out how the HUD money can be spent must be published first before the money is available, but that step is expected at the end of the year.
Defending the decision to study the pumping projects among a list of others already under review for the HUD money, Dawson said that the pumps would affect the entire Amite River basin and multiple parishes.
That meets qualifying criteria that Graves, R-Baton Rouge, and his staff have said will apply to the HUD money.
In the interest of speed, the East Ascension drainage board, which is composed of council members, didn't seek new proposals for the studies. But members agreed Monday night to extend an existing $1.3 million contract with HNTB through Jan. 31 and set aside up to $200,000 of the contract's existing value to do the analyses.
The original contract was to analyze certifying the parish's levee system, a step that could bring flood insurance benefits to hundreds of homeowners. Continuing that work was also part of the extension adopted Monday.
Manchac and Panama/Conway, the areas being considered for the pumps, naturally drain away from the Mississippi to the Amite River and Lake Maurepas. The lay of the land drops away from the river, not toward it.
Though Ascension already has other pumping systems, the areas slated for study largely rely on gravity to drain but are affected by backwater flooding in Maurepas and the Amite River that can stall the flow of water for days during major storms.
In an interview Monday, Glenn Shaheen, owner of GSA Consulting Engineers of Gonzales, noted that the Manchac pumping station idea had been studied in the past by his firm.
A 2012 report that was part of a look at possible drainage improvements to the Manchac and Spanish Lake areas found the cost was "expensive," he said.
When asked, Shaheen declined to quote a number or any cost-benefit calculations, which could be critical for federal funding, because he didn't immediately have the report available.
Shaheen said one issue is that pumping would have to carry water uphill from Manchac and then over the river levee.
In contrast, the Comite River Diversion, which will also carry water from the Amite River Basin to the Mississippi through a new channel, relies on gravity to drain the water but is farther north than the Ascension projects.
In his comments to the drainage board, Dawson said that he has been told the cost for the pumping projects in Ascension is in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Yet he added later that no one thought the Comite River Diversion would ever be fully funded. About $343 million of the Corps of Engineers money has been set aside to finish the long-delayed and partially built project.
Councilwoman Teri Casso, who, like Dawson, would see benefits in her district from new pumping stations, said she is regularly asked, when there is flooding in Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake, if there was a way to pump water into the Mississippi. But she said the idea is well beyond the parish's resources to pay for it.
"So, this is a chance," Casso told other councilmen. "So, I'm begging you. Let's at least know if this is feasible, if there's a cost-benefit and a regional benefit and be able to say honestly to our constituents one way or the other, 'We can do this or we cannot,'" she said.