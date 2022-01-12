East Baton Rouge businesses that operate a drive-thru window are now required to allow pedestrians, cyclists and people in wheelchairs to use the drive-thru if the customer entrances are closed, following a Wednesday vote by the Metro Council.
The ordinance affects all businesses in the parish that have a drive-thru window, from fast food joints to banks and pharmacies, although it imposes no penalty for businesses that fail to follow the new rule.
Adams began to pursue the legislation after hearing about people without a car who struggled to access businesses during the pandemic.
“The pandemic was causing businesses to close counter service and that was creating difficulties for people who were completely bike dependent or walking dependent,” said District 11 Councilwoman Laurie Adams, who introduced the ordinance. “I’d never really considered that. I just took it for granted that I had a car and could access everything I needed.”
“We’re not apparently out of the pandemic, yet,” Adams added.
The issue came up again during Hurricane Ida when many businesses closed counter service in the aftermath of the storm, Adams said.
Several community members spoke in favor of the ordinance, which they said will increase access for poorer members of the community who don’t own a car. The pandemic has forced many businesses to rely heavily on their drive-thru in order to increase social distancing.
Adams said she’s received little pushback from businesses over the ordinance apart from a letter in opposition from the Greater Baton Rouge Chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association.
Adams brushed off concerns over safety, pointing to the carpools she’s worked for years at as an employee of Parkview Baptist School.
“I’m used to being near cars that are moving probably at a similar rate of speed as to what people do in a drive-thru, so it doesn’t worry me,” Adams said. “There is risk every single day, and I would think that you’re probably more at risk with some of the speeding that happens on these interstates around here than you are in a drive-thru.”
Two members of the council, Dwight Hudson and Brandon Noel, voted against the ordinance.
Noel voiced concerns about passing an ordinance with no penalty provision.
“Passing an ordinance that tells businesses what they must do in their private business without any teeth in it is just the wrong approach, although I do applaud the effort,” Noel said. “I think what we’re trying to do is appropriate, I just think this mechanism is incorrect.”
Adams said she wasn’t thinking about the ordinance as a law in the strictest sense.
“We’re setting this as a community value,” Adams said. “We’re sending a message that we value being a multi modal city, and we realize with the traffic that we have in this city, we’re going to have to think differently about how we get around and we’re also going to have to be supportive of people who choose other means of transportation.”