Upgrades to the city-parish's network of traffic signals are well underway and should, within the next two years, reduce drive times along some of the parish's highly traveled corridors by as much as 50%, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Monday.

A major component of the improvements involves creating a traffic management system by connecting 470 traffic signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. That will enable the city-parish to synchronize red lights along the busiest intersections during peak travel times.

"The fully synchronized system will reduce drive times in the parish by 10% to 50% and help reduce accidents by 30% to 50%," the mayor said at a press conference. "Many people thought it would never happen, but we're finally getting in sync."

Upgrades to traffic signals are the first wave of tangible changes drivers will see since voters in late 2018 approved the 30-year, half-cent sales tax funding the nearly $1 billion in MovEBR roads and infrastructure improvements. More than 70 other projects are in preliminary design and planning stages.

While traffic was light these past few months due to coronavirus stay-at-home orders and business closures, the city-parish used the opportunity to begin upgrades at 33 intersections and complete construction plans for installing the fiber optic cable that will connect the traffic signals, Broome said.

It'll take up to two years to install the 176 miles of fiber optic cable that will connect more than 450 traffic lights, the mayor said. At which point, red lights can be controlled at the city-parish's Advanced Traffic Management Center to help control traffic flow during rush hour, in the event of an accident, and on game days for LSU and Southern University.

Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage, singled out Airline Highway, Florida Boulevard, Perkins Road, Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive as some of the corridors the synchronization will benefit most.

The MovEBR signal improvements include equipping 200 traffic lights along certain intersections with emergency power supplies that will keep them operating for up to four hours if they lose power.

"When we do have a storm even and lose power, we won't have the added burden of traffic gridlock," the mayor said.

Another component of the upgrades includes technology that will give emergency responders the ability to control traffic signals.

"The emergency vehicle preemptive technology is a game changer," said Curt Monte, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department. "Everyone in this room, including myself, has been caught in a situation where you’re sitting at a red light and an emergency vehicle is approaching you from behind and you freeze a little bit. You can’t get to the right like the law tells you, you’re stuck."

Ambulance drivers and first responders having the ability to turn red lights green when trying to get through traffic will reduce response times and prevent the accidents that can occur when drivers are trying to clear paths for emergency vehicles, Monte said.

With 33 intersections already done, city-parish officials said, upgrades will be made at an additional 117 in the next few months. The city-parish has also installed 29 new school flashing lights with 171 more to be completed by the time school opens this fall. Another 200 flashing lights will get replaced next year.

Installation of the new fiber optic cable is scheduled to start in late summer.

"Two years is not that long to improve our traffic," Raiford said. "All of this is going to help people move from one point to another, and give them some consistency with the travel times around this city and parish."