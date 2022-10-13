A 33-year-old woman slain at a South Baton Rouge apartment complex Wednesday night was killed by a 16-year-old who shot her at the request of a teenage relative of the woman, the authorities said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Markeshia Stone, 33, was shot dead by a 16-year-old male youth around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office said the 16-year-old had been solicited by another teenager, a 17-year-old girl and a relative of the victim, to help kill Stone.
The accused shooter — whom a sheriff's office spokesperson said was apprehended near the scene shortly after the shooting — later admitted to the killing, the spokesperson said. He also told deputies that the victim's 17-year-old relative had solicited his help in killing the woman, the sheriff's office said.
Stone was taken to a hospital after the shooting but died there of her injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The teens' identities were not disclosed due to their age. Both have been arrested. The alleged shooter was booked on second-degree murder, the sheriff's office said, and the 17-year-old alleged accomplice on principal to second degree murder.
This is a developing story and will be updated.