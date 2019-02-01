A Baton Rouge police motorcycle officer involved in a crash was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries Friday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of Jones Creek Road, according to East Baton Rouge Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the officer was escorting a funeral procession when the wreck occurred. He was unable to provide additional details about the crash but said the officer was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The Baton Rouge Union of Police posted on its Facebook page that the officer was going into surgery a little before 4 p.m.
On the scene Friday afternoon, the motorcycle was lying on its side in the road next to a black pickup truck with significant damage to its front end. The truck appeared to have been pulling out onto Jones Creek Road when the crash occurred.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said a man and his young daughter were in the truck, which was pulling out of an apartment complex entrance when it collided with the motorcycle. Both the truck's occupants were uninjured.
Hicks also said on the scene that investigators were questioning the driver and haven't yet determined whether there was any wrongdoing.
"We're very prayerful and hopeful that our brother in BRPD makes a full recovery," she said. "But he is in very serious condition."
Officials wrote on the Baton Rouge police department Facebook page about an hour after the crash that "the BRPD family is in need of your prayers." The officer was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the post.
"Officers, friends and families are rallying together in support and with prayers for the officer and his family," the post reads. "Thank you in advance."
More details to come.