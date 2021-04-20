City-parish officials are applauding the first-quarter statistics of East Baton Rouge’s new $4.5 million, taxpayer-funded mental health and detox center, which admitted more than 230 people for treatment in a 48-day period.
The Bridge Center for Hope reported 100 people self-admitted to the facility and 133 people were escorted by first responders and admitted from Feb. 11, the day the center opened, to the end of the quarter on March 31.
Of those, 214 were from the parish and 13 were out-of-parish residents, according to a report from the center.
“Those are more people that have been placed that we may not have a place for them to go before the Bridge Center,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “Before the Bridge Center opened our police officers were taking people in crisis to the parish jail or the emergency room.”
The Bridge Center, a 24,000-square-foot facility located across from Baton Rouge General Mid City, opened at a time when overdose deaths are at an all-time high in the parish. The isolating coronavirus pandemic has also caused a steep increase in mental health problems across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
With the influx in overdose patients and people struggling with their mental health, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said the center is already helping residents and freeing up police resources.
Booking someone into the parish jail takes an average of four hours, Moore said. The Bridge Center reported an average turnaround of just 3.67 minutes for police officers turning someone over to the center for care, even lower than the initially expected five to seven minutes.
“We have so few law enforcement officers now,” Moore said. “So when you take that away, you have less people on the street already. Then, when you’re booking someone for four hours, it takes away half of that officer’s day.”
The center features a designated side entrance with a "law enforcement" sign and doorbell for police officers and emergency medical services to quickly and efficiently drop-off patients.
Taxpayers approved a 10-year, 1.5-mill property tax to fund the Bridge Center in 2018 for a new way of stopping overdoses, suicides and other mental health struggles that were then slowly but steadily rising.
Moore lobbied for the center, which had a similar funding proposition rejected by voters in 2016. With the spike in overdose deaths in recent years, Moore said he believes the need for the center has crystalized in voters’ minds.
“If it’s your son or daughter, do you want them to go to the jail or the Bridge Center? If they’re not continually violent, you want them to go to a mental hospital, a medical hospital for help — not jail,” Moore said
As the center continues to ramp up, Moore said he expects more people to be taken to the center for treatment. A two-person mobile response team, made up of a clinician and social worker, tied into the parish's 911 system that can be dispatched on nonemergency calls related to substance abuse or mental health issues will also begin operating soon.
Broome said she hopes the center can educate residents on mental health and drug addiction resources throughout the community to lower the number of people who are brought to the Bridge Center in the first place.
“We have to remember this Bridge Center for Hope is a stabilization center,” Broome said. “It also helps point people to needed resources. For too long people have been put in jail and treated like criminals when they have behavioral and mental health issues instead of us getting to the core of the matter.”