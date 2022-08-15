East Baton Rouge Parish plans to extend a development moratorium by six months so hydrologists can complete work on a full set of rules that would govern building in low-lying areas.
The Metro Council last year approved stricter, temporary flood protection rules, after more than 1,000 homes flooded in the southeastern part of the parish following a heavy rainfall. The temporary rules are set to expire Sept. 18, but Councilman Rowdy Gaudet says an extension is needed while work continues on permanent rules in the Unified Development Code ahead of their review by the public and council.
“It’s to provide some certainty over the next few months,” Gaudet said. “What I didn’t want was for us to revert back to previous development rules while we’re anticipating coming forward with some newer and more stringent development rules.”
The temporary rules require developers to ensure their property can withstand a 100-year storm — that is, one with a 1% chance of happening in a given year. Previously, developments had to be designed to withstand a 25-year storm.
Builders working in floodplains have to limit how much water flows from a property to no more than 90% of what flowed before the development. Alternatively, they can include stormwater detention systems that can hold enough water for a 100-year-storm.
Gaudet’s legislation, co-sponsored by four other members, extends the sunset of the temporary regulations for another six months.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office expects amendments to the development code will be in front of the council before next March, when the extension would expire.
“I don't have a definite timeline, but I'm thinking it's a matter of months if not sooner,” city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. “What's happening here is a very practical path forward as we develop these UDC proposals for the council. It's going to be a public conversation, and this is an important step, so it has to be done right.”
The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed extension Aug. 24.
The city-parish hired engineering firm HNTB in 2017, following the 2016 floods, to study local hydrology and build a “Stormwater Master Plan.” That plan will be used to prioritize infrastructure improvements and guide amendments to the Unified Development Code.
The legislation will include limitations on development in the floodplain, updates to rainfall depths so drainage designs accurately account for future storms and stronger flood mitigation for developers building in the parish, HNTB Project Manager Melissa Kennedy said last spring.
Climate change, development in the floodplain and urbanization of the parish are to blame for repeated flooding in the parish, and the ordinances are aimed at addressing each issue, Kennedy said.
A draft of the amendments to the development code is currently in front of groups that represent developers and homeowners, who are providing feedback on the recommendations.
The team behind the Stormwater Master Plan will hold a public meeting on Aug. 30 at the Main Library, where further details on the plan’s recommendations will be presented.
The temporary rules have imposed greater costs on developers but engineers are “living with” the changes, said Larry Bankston, executive director of a developer group known as the Growth Coalition. The coalition supports the extension of the temporary rules in order to prevent the work on the permanent rules from being rushed, he added.
The Growth Coalition is not in full support of the draft changes to the development code and is working through changes with HNTB, Bankston said.
“I think it’s important to understand that the people in the Growth Coalition actually do this work and they understand it completely, whereas I think some of the people making some of these proposals may not actively be involved in development,” Bankston said.
Karen Zito, president of the Homebuilders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, said her organization just wants predictability for developers considering future projects, and the extension of the temporary rules helps to achieve that.
“We’re grateful as an industry to be able to work with our regulators and our policy makers to create a flood resilient community,” Zito said. “We’ve known since Day 1 that our goal is the goal of our community. That’s why we’ve been eager to get these science-based, modeling-based recommendations adopted.”
Ed Lagucki, president of Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations, said he is tentatively in favor of the early drafts he’s seen.
“It’s directionally correct, and I think they’ve made a lot of positive changes,” Lagucki said. “We really have to see what the final version is going to be.”
The temporary rules, if adopted, would be in place for six months or until the council adopts amendments to the development code that are “greater than or equal to” the temporary requirements currently in effect.
Gaudet said that language was intentional, and he would like the permanent changes to surpass the temporary measures.
“My sense is that we will have more stringent rules forthcoming,” Gaudet said.