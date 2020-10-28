Hurricane Zeta brushed the Baton Rouge metro area Wednesday evening, kicking up gusty winds and a bit of rainfall but nothing like what New Orleans and the rest of southeastern Louisiana saw.

Ascension, Assumption, Livingston and parts of Tangipahoa parishes spent the day under a hurricane warning, and, generally, the weather was worst the farthest east one went. Prairieville had a wind gust to 48 mph just after 5 p.m., and Hammond reported a gust of 39 mph at 7:15.

All other gusts reported in the Baton Rouge area fell below tropical storm strength. At early evening, a report from New Roads False River Regional Airport in Pointe Coupee Parish said winds reached only 9 mph.

The entire Baton Rouge area was west of Zeta's eye. The east sides of tropical storms and hurricanes are usually the strongest, though Zeta did kick up a storm Wednesday afternoon that prompted a tornado warning for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and St. Helena parishes. There were no reports of injuries from the possible twister.

Elsewhere in Louisiana, a wind gust of 112 was reported at Bayou Bienvenue, east of New Orleans, and a gust at LaPlace was clocked at 100 mph, according to National Weather Service data.

Zeta was the fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this year, the most since records began to be kept on hurricanes in 1851. Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, Tropical Storm Cristobal and Tropical Storm Marco had made landfall earlier this year. Louisiana last had four hurricane or tropical storm landfalls in 2002.

The storm also marks the seventh time the state has been in the forecast cone in the 2020 hurricane season and under a hurricane or tropical storm watch.

Zeta is the 11th named storm to hit the continental United States this hurricane season and its landfall extends a new record set after the old record was surpassed when Hurricane Delta hit the state earlier this month. Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist in Colorado State University's Department of Atmospheric Science, said the prior record was nine, reached in 1916. Hurricane Zeta is the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which formally ends Nov. 30. It will only take one more named storm to tie the record of 28 set in 2005, when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, Klotzbach said. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it was watching an area of the Caribbean Sea for potential development of another tropical weather system. It placed the chance of development at 30 percent over the next five days. Zeta was a Category 1 storm early Wednesday but by landfall was a Category 2, with winds at 110 mph. It nearly reached Category 3 status, if sustained winds had exceeded that mark. While Zeta's speed moving inland was being credited for blunting the impact of its rain, Robert Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Slidell, noted another effect.

The hurricane also didn't get it a lot of time to weaken over cooler waters in the northern Gulf of Mexico, as earlier forecasts had anticipated.

In addition, expected wind shear, which tends to weaken a hurricane's power, didn't materialized as expected.

"And one thing hurricane experts will tell you, intensity is the toughest portion of a hurricane to forecast accurately," Wagner said.

Senior Hurricane Specialist Richard Pasch in a forecast discussion noted that though "the hurricane has been moving over marginally warm sea surface temperatures and relatively low heat content waters," it intensified 20 mph in six hours.

The heavy winds churned up storm surge all across southeast Louisiana and created a 50-foot wave far at sea, at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, according to offshore gauges. Located about 18 miles south of the coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the LOOP is where supertankers unload crude oil for the region's petrochemical sector and pipelines leading north.

Wow, Zeta bringing with it FIFTY FOOT waves just south of Louisiana now as the fast moving hurricane has likely created a "trapped fetch" where waves moving with storm and growing huge. pic.twitter.com/tSSNmCxepg — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) October 28, 2020

The realization of Zeta's increased wind intensity sparked adjustments Wednesday morning by local governments and schools that had expected to be east of the Zeta's forecast track and to have avoided its worst effects.

East Baton Rouge Parish and Livingston schools dismissed early due to the expected earlier arrival time for winds, which could affect transportation. Livingston schools are also planning to delay the start of school Thursday by one hour to assess possible damage.

Officials in the city-parish and Ascension Parish governments and other local entities closed offices early to give workers a chance to get home before Zeta's worst effects were felt.

The Metro Council also canceled a meeting Wednesday evening that had promised a slated of matters recently in the public conservation, including discussion of a settlement in the Alton Sterling lawsuit, amendments to the city-parish's Plan of Government and the controversial annexations for a subdivision in the St. George area.

The Metro Council will hold two special-called meetings in place of Wednesday's canceled meeting: the first at 10 a.m. Friday and another at 4 p.m. Nov. 4.

At Friday's meeting, the council will only entertain votes on rolling forward property taxes. Council members will revisit the rest of the agenda it had slated for this week at the second special meeting next week.

The storm's quick moving bands also pose the risk of spinning off tornadoes and at least one warning was issued for the Baton Rouge area Wednesday.

Staff writers Carlie Wells, Mark Schleifstein and Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this story.

Here are the highest wind reports in the Baton Rouge area as of 89:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Prairieville, 48 mph, 5:09 p.m.

Hammond, 39 moh, 7:15 p.m.

Gonzales, 38 mph, 5:15 p.m.

3.1 miles southeast of Port Allen, 35 mph, 4:50 p.m.

Baton Rouge, 32 mph, 4:35 p.m.

4 miles east of Convent, 31 mph, 6:10 p.m.

4.8 miles southeast of Donaldsonville, 30 mph, 5:50 p.m.