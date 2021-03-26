LSU football coach Ed Orgeron tried to defuse claims of sexual harassment a 70-year-old worker at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome made against the team’s star running back Derrius Guice in 2017, the woman testified Friday.
Gloria Scott, now 74, told state lawmakers she was working a football game at the Superdome in December 2017 when Guice and several other young men approached her. Guice then repeatedly sexually harassed her, Scott said, telling her “I want you to f--- me.”
But when Scott tried reporting the incident to LSU, she said she wasn’t able to get the school to take any action. She asked that Guice be held out of the Citrus Bowl, which was held on Jan. 1, 2018, but officials rebuffed her.
Orgeron called her to ask for forgiveness on behalf of Guice, she said, telling her Guice was a “troubled child.” Orgeron, who previously had not been identified as having a role in the incident, told her Guice was “just kidding,” Scott said.
After she requested Guice be held out of the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame, Scott said Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar told her “they would never let that happen.” Ausberry and Segar are the only LSU officials to face discipline for mishandling harassment complaints in the broader scandal that has shaken Louisiana’s flagship campus.
“I was so hurt and so nervous and so upset,” Scott, who is a great-grandmother, during the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children hearing. “Never in my life have I had a man or child talk to me like he did.”
“It doesn’t matter how good of a player, football, basketball. You still have to do something when they do something wrong,” she added.
LSU athletics spokesman Cody Worsham in a statement denied Orgeron spoke to Scott.
“As detailed in the Husch Blackwell report, Coach Orgeron never had any direct communications with the complainant,” Worsham said. “He has and will continue to follow university protocols regarding reporting.”
Orgeron had previously told Husch Blackwell he didn’t have “any direct communication with the alleged victim.” He told investigators Segar informed him of the incident and that Segar, Ausberry and a Taylor Porter attorney hired by the university conducted “an investigation.”
The incident at the Superdome came after two rape allegations against Guice and another allegation that Guice took nude pictures of a woman without her consent had already been reported to school officials, according to the Husch Blackwell report.
The report by the law firm Husch Blackwell into LSU’s repeated mishandling of sexual harassment and abuse allegations had sketched out some of the details of Scott’s story. But the firm was “not able to identify ‘the coach’” who called Scott on Guice’s behalf. According to an incident report cited by Husch Blackwell, the coach told the woman “that Derrius was probably just kidding around and that Derrius came from a broken home,” before “dismissing” her.
Scott said Orgeron tried to get her on the phone with Guice so he could apologize, but she refused to speak with him.
Winston Decuir, the general counsel for the LSU system, told lawmakers “something should have happened” in response to the incident. But he pointed to the Husch Blackwell report’s explanation for why it wasn’t determined a Title IX case: because Guice was no longer an LSU student and because the incident took place at a high school football game. But he conceded the school could have held Guice out of a football game regardless.
Robert Dampf, the LSU board chair, called the incident “horrible.”
“The idea that a victim doesn’t get their say and their day is just wrong,” Dampf said.
Staff writer Brooks Kubena contributed to this story.