Southern University is strongly rebuking those responsible for an off-campus shooting that marred this week's Homecoming festivities.
The university had invited alumni back to campus this week, and has a major gala scheduled for Friday night, as part of an annual celebration of campus life.
Nine people were wounded by gunfire early Friday at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternith house just outside Southern's main gate on Harding Boulevard. Everyone injured is expected to survive.
Southern is celebrating its homecoming this week, as is LSU across town. As the sun came up to reveal the disheveled scene outside the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house, the school condemned the violence and pledged vigilance to keep its community safe.
"While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts," the statement said. "Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend."
Security protocols surrounding other Homecoming events, including a football game Saturday against Virginia-Lynchburg, could change, the school said.
Friday night's annual "Gala on the Bluff" is a fundraiser for school scholarships that draws hundreds. The Spinners are scheduled to play. Tickets start at $200. The university's foundation says it has raised $700,000 to help students in the School of Business over the past 19 years.