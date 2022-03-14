With just months to go before his scheduled graduation from Southern University’s college of business, JoVonte' Barber dreamed of using what he’d learned there to turn a cherished hobby into a career.
The 22-year-old loved baking — especially cakes, like the batch of red velvet cupcakes he delivered to family on a final trip home to Catahoula Parish recently. He hoped to enroll in culinary school once his senior year ended. From there, he planned to start his own bakery.
“He was the best baker this side of heaven,” Yolanda Butcher, one of Barber’s aunts, recalled on Monday.
Those dreams were snuffed out early Saturday morning when Barber was shot dead near his car outside his Scenic Highway apartment complex, in what Baton Rouge Police described as an indiscriminate carjacking.
Hours later, news of his death jolted members of his family awake.
“It's so heartbreaking to me,” said Barber’s aunt, Cashuna Mayes.
Mayes awoke at her Jonesville home around 4:30 a.m. to a call from her and Butcher’s sister — Barber’s mother — saying her son was dead.
The killing marked the 24th homicide this year in East Baton Rouge City-Parish, according to records maintained by The Advocate. It was the first shooting in what would escalate into a weekend of rampant gun violence: At least six people were shot between Friday evening and Sunday night, three of them fatally.
Among the dead were a 17-year-old pregnant girl shot accidentally, police said, and a 41-year-old man.
Ten weeks into 2022, the spike in gun deaths inched the parish closer to last year’s record-shattering rate of gun deaths. The spate of violence "cut to the core of this community," East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement Monday.
"Intentional violence is completely unacceptable and our law enforcement agencies will quickly bring perpetrators to justice," she said.
Baton Rouge Police on Saturday booked two boys — one 16, the other 17 — for first degree murder in connection with Barber’s killing. Clad in orange jumpsuits, the youths appeared separately in juvenile court Monday morning.
Their procedural hearings were postponed, though, to allow their lawyers and the District Attorney’s Office time to weigh the potential that they be tried as adults on the severe allegations.
The killing was one of several recent crimes in the city-parish to involve juveniles, either as victims or alleged perpetrators — a trend that might stem in part from the COVID-19 pandemic, said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar C. Moore III. For two years, the virus upended kids' support systems at schools and at home.
Desperate situations exacerbated by the pandemic could be contributing not only to a larger number of juvenile homicide victims, but young people who grow desperate enough to exact violent crimes on people near their own age, Moore III said. It's a pattern he wants a new City-Parish Homicide Review Commission to start unravelling.
“I’m very concerned that our juvenile justice system, given the state and times now, is not in a position to handle the amount of violent crime we’re experiencing given the structure of the system, and the whole basis that the system was built on,” Moore III said last week.
The condo-style complex where Barber died was quiet early Monday afternoon.
A bus emblazoned with Southern University’s logo paused in the driveway as if to pick up some students, but no one boarded or departed. A few cars passed in and out of a gate that sat open.
Conscious of recent rampant gun violence in Louisiana’s capital, Barber’s aunts questioned how security at the gated facility could have allowed their nephew to be accosted and shot dead in the parking lot.
The complex, Cadence at Southern, bills itself on its website as student housing and sits a short drive from the university’s campus. A secretary for the company declined Monday to comment on Barber's killing, saying they were not authorized to speak about a pending police investigation.
For the community at Southern, Barber’s death served as another tragic reminder of the “endemic” effects of gun violence in Baton Rouge — and of the need to be more vigilant in addressing root causes of that violence, said Dr. Donald R. Andrews, dean of the College of Business, where Barber studied.
He also asked that people think twice before interpreting the killing as cause to avoid Southern and areas of North Baton Rouge.
“It’s beyond tragic in any case where a life is taken. Parents and students should never have to face this,” Andrews said. “But the worst thing that can happen is to cordon off part of the city.”
Southern professor Sherman Pittman taught Barber in his Fundamentals of Risk and Insurance class. He was an “above average student” who participated in class more frequently than most, the professor said.
Returning to class on Monday, students in the business college have been “shocked,” Pittman said.
“It’s so sad that this happened to a young man who seemed to be on the road to success,” he said.
Studying at Southern, a historically Black university, was a tradition within Barber’s family, according to his aunts. But while the young man known as "Jo" was a focused student intent on building his own business, they also recalled his love for football and music.
"They make it too accessible to get guns nowadays," lamented Sherry Wearry, another sister of Tabitha Gilbert and aunt to JoVonte'.
Now, his family wants his killers to face justice.
“He was a sweet boy, a sweet young man,” Butcher said. “I don’t care how old they are. They hurt an innocent young man.”