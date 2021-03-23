The relaxed restrictions that helped local bars and restaurants stay open during the coronavirus pandemic could stick around indefinitely.

The Metro Council on Wednesday will consider amending the city-parish's ordinance around alcohol and liquor sales to allow bars and restaurants to continue curbside service and at-home delivery of alcoholic beverages through third-party services like Waitr and Uber Eats.

The package of agenda items is being called a "progressive step forward" by Councilmen Cleve Dunn Jr. and Aaron Moak, who are sponsoring the proposed changes.

"The pandemic forced us into a more progressive approach and into more liberties for these establishments as it relates to how they sell and get products to their consumers," Dunn said Tuesday. "Anarchy didn't happen because we allowed curbside delivery of alcohol. Things were still held together. I think Baton Rouge is more progressive today than it was 20 or 30 years ago."

Moak added, "It's strictly a continuation of what's been working. Now we're giving them the legal rights and means to do so."

The Metro Council last April followed the state's lead in relaxing restrictions around alcohol sales since stay-at-home orders and mitigation measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus stopped many bars and restaurants from operating normally.

Being able to sell liquor for off-site consumption and/or set up serving areas in their parking lots was how many establishments were able to stay afloat since large gatherings are still prohibited.

Council has set a public hearing on the changes for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

