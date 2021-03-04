LSU will release the long-awaited report from the law firm Husch Blackwell on Friday morning, detailing how the university has handled past complaints of sexual misconduct and domestic violence on campus.

The report will be delivered publicly during the university's Board of Supervisors meeting at 10 a.m. at the Lod Cook Alumni Center.

+4 LSU under federal investigation for 'safety practices' after sexual assault complaints LSU is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education over how the university reports and investigates crimes on campus, a probe open…

"We look forward to sharing the report findings with you on Friday, and I will certainly have more to share with you regarding our response to the findings and how we plan to ensure a safer and more supportive LSU for everyone as we move forward," said interim LSU President Tom Galligan in a message released to students, faculty and staff on Tuesday.

The meeting will be livestreamed online, and LSU will post the report online as soon as it is available.

+9 As LSU prepares to release sexual misconduct review, survivors want ‘serious consequences’ After months of questions of how LSU has handled allegations of sexual misconduct — in cases that now stretch all the way up to former head fo…

You can also follow live updates from the meeting below.

Can't see live updates below? Click here.