Tree limbs, collapsed banks and debris will be removed from two major East Baton Rouge Parish waterways in the coming months through a multimillion-dollar flood-fighting effort involving several jurisdictions.
The two projects, one to clear the Amite River along the length of East Baton Rouge's border with Livingston Parish and the other to clear the Comite River from the Amite to La. 64, will allow water to move more quickly through the channels, preventing backups that can spill over the banks of the rivers, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Friday.
“Water knows no boundaries,” Broome said. “The water doesn’t say this is East Baton Rouge, this is Ascension, this is Livingston, but what we do know is that almost all of East Baton Rouge Parish flows into the Comite and Amite rivers, so it would be advantageous for us to make sure that cleaning these two rivers will be priority for us in our flood-mitigation efforts.”
To do the work, the city-parish is teaming up with Livingston Parish to clear the Amite River and the city of Central to clear the Comite River. The project is similar to a recent effort to clear Bayou Manchac on East Baton Rouge's southern border.
East Baton Rouge Parish and Livingston Parish are splitting the cost of the work along 48 miles of the Amite River. Livingston’s debris removal contractor, Series, will carry out the project, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said.
An agenda item to approve funding for the project will be introduced to the Metro Council on Wednesday to likely be voted on Sept. 14. With council approval, the city-parish will enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Livingston Parish in an amount not to exceed $3 million from the city-parish’s end.
The federal government will cover most of the funding through a 90/10 cost share with the two local governments, according to a Metro Council memo.
On Livingston’s side, its parish council will also need to approve the agreement at an upcoming meeting and the total cost is unknown. The parish is leading the project and will be charged by Series at the same rate as normal debris removal, depending on the amount collected from the river, Ricks said.
“Although this is a Livingston Parish project, East Baton Rouge Parish obviously benefits tremendously from it as well,” Ricks said. “The debris comes down both sides of the waterway. It doesn’t distinguish between parishes …. We’re just very pleased that they partnered up with us. That’s how you get these big projects done.”
The clearing of the Comite River has long been clamored for by residents of Central, said Metro Councilman Aaron Moak.
Moak took office less than two years ago and working out funding for the work has been a priority of his since then, he said.
The effort to clear 19 miles of the Comite River came together much faster than the effort to clear the Amite River because the cost of the project is being paid for entirely by East Baton Rouge Parish and Central. The city-parish will use $2.5 million from the general fund, while Central will contribute a further $500,000.
“With the federal government, it’s just so much red tape,” Moak said. “Working with Mayor Broome and (Central Mayor David Barrow), we found our own way to get it done.”
The funds will also need to be approved by Metro Council and the Central City Council. Barrow said he expects the project to be quickly approved by Central’s council, and Moak said he expects similar support by the Metro Council.
The funding for the Comite River clearing is also being introduced on Wednesday and will likely be voted on Sept. 14.
“Removing obstructions from any channel helps the water flow better,” Barrow said. “This will benefit us in our immediate area. It’s going to take a lot more work, but we’re doing this piece by piece.”
The city-parish's storm debris removal contractor, DRC Emergency Services, will handle the clearing of the Comite River, Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said.
The tandem projects are the latest of several efforts in the greater Baton Rouge area to mitigate flooding.
The work has been a priority for Broome since taking office in 2017, shortly after the 2016 floods, she said.
East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville parishes announced an agreement to clear Bayou Manchac in May, similar to the new efforts on the Amite and Comite Rivers. More than $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding has gone to the clearing of drainage ways and storm boxes throughout East Baton Rouge Parish over the course of the last 13 months.
“This will be an ongoing process,” Broome said. “We definitely have more work to do. It goes back to the whole issue of water being a way of life. It won’t ever stop for us because of our geography and the repercussions of climate change.”