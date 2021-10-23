An internet outage that started Friday evening and lasted for upward of 11 hours across much of southeast Louisiana was caused by "voltage issues," a spokeswoman with Cox said the following morning.
"We thank our customers for their patience as we worked as quickly as possible to restore outages in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and surrounding areas," the company official said. "The customer outages were caused by voltage issues that have been resolved. Services are coming back online. Customers may need to reset their modem and unplug their equipment, wait 10 seconds, and plug their equipment back in to restart. Some customers may experience intermittent issues as the network is fully restored."
