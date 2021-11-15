It's unlikely a criminal investigation into whether the city of Zachary illegally paid two vendors nearly $4 million for work without having contracts in place will take place in the near future, if at all.

The office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor said Monday it found no indication anything illegal occurred over how Zachary paid its vendors for maintenance and utility services between 2019 and 2021. Because of that, District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Monday he doesn't anticipate his office getting involved in any follow-up investigation into the matter either.

"It's basically the city having a trusting relationship with one or two vendors," said Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack. "In the world we live in, as auditors or watchdogs, we really don't have a problem with a trusting relationship. Just trust and verify; make sure you have a real contract in place that covers the city — from a contractual standpoint."

Moore said it would take the state auditor's office suggesting in its report that there was some criminal violation to prompt an investigation by his office.

"I haven't seen the report; I would like to review it," Moore said. "Auditors will normally put in their reports whether there were any criminal violations. I haven't heard of any."

The audit findings, which were publicly released last week, noted the city paid two vendors $4.1 million for maintenance and utility services between 2019 and 2021. The auditors said the city paid $3.5 million to the vendors for water meter reading, utility maintenance and equipment repair, and lift station and water well maintenance and repairs without a contract.

Invoices for utility location services were paid without the city requiring the vendor to submit time sheets or activity reports to confirm that the hours billed to the city were actually correct.

Mayor David Amrhein asserted vendors and the city used price sheets upfront, in lieu of initial contracts, to iron out costs for the outsourced services. Mayor Pro Tem Lael Montgomery argued for a full investigation, calling the mayor's action "criminal."

Last week, the feud between the public officials escalated on social media with Montgomery waving a handgun seemingly in response to heated exchanges he got in with Amrhein's son on Facebook.

In regards to that, Moore said it would take a law enforcement agency investigating a criminal complaint filed against Montgomery before his office stepped in there either.

No one has of yet.

As for the audit report, Waguespack said it would take something like the city paying a third-party contractor for services that weren't rendered for things to raise to the level of criminal activity for his office.

"There was nothing brought to our attention of work not being done," he said. "We gave them recommendations basically trying to strengthen their internal controls."