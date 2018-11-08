East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman LaMont Cole wants his colleagues to consider inserting hiring benchmarks into a set of proposed guidelines the governing body would use while weighing whether it will grant multimillion-dollar tax breaks to job-producing industries.

Cole believes any company seeking a tax break through the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program to set up shop in the city-parish or make expansions to existing facilities must create at least 25 permanent full-time jobs, or 15 percent of the company's "pre-project baseline."

The recommendation was included in a draft of proposed guidelines Cole released Thursday. The full proposal is available here.

"I think this addresses a range of concerns I've had and the areas that are important to me, like jobs," Cole said. "These guidelines are to let businesses know what our expectations are."

Vote deferred on guidelines for industrial expansion tax breaks, East Baton Rouge council decides The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council on Wednesday postponed its discussion and vote on proposed guidelines on how the governing body shou…

The Industrial Tax Exemption Program is designed to give manufacturers a temporary break on their property taxes while setting up new capital expenditures.

Cole's tweaks to the proposed guidelines, which he deferred at the council's meeting last month to give the public more time to review them, also includes a stipulation which says the Metro Council won't give tax breaks to company's seeking them for projects that are already complete or the capital expenditures are deemed routine and/or not being scouted for other locations outside the city-parish.

Councilman Matt Watson, who's been working with Cole behind the scenes on the guidelines, on Thursday expressed objections to the part of the stipulations that prohibits the council from approving them for projects that are already done.

"A company has to wait until it has the actual receipts from the money it spent on capital projects to know how much their exemptions would be," Watson argued.

Cole responded, saying the stipulation is to stop companies for receiving tax breaks "after the fact," and not geared toward projects that are in the new to the ITEP vetting process.

Watson backed the set of proposed guidelines the council tabled last month. Those were met with criticism from faith-based Together Baton Rouge, whose members have been outspoken critics of the state's tax break program.

+3 Hundreds of EBR school workers vote for walkout; here's why, when, what to know Hundreds of East Baton Rouge school employees voted Tuesday night to walk out of work on Oct. 31. Instead of going to their schools, the emplo…

TBR leaders opposed the earlier guidelines, arguing they were so broad the Metro Council would essentially rubber stamp any ITEP request without any stringent rules that could hold company's accountable for upfront promises they might make about a project's economic benefit to the community.

The Watson-backed stipulations didn't include specific numbers for job creation nor the stipulations about already completed projects.

The original set of guidelines also stated if a company didn't create new jobs it could still gain ITEP approval from the Metro Council if they assured city-parish leaders that during the 10 years of the tax break they wouldn't close or relocate the site to another parish or state, or if they could give the parish a "substantive competitive advantage" or provide some environmental benefit.

Cole's recommendations includes mostly the same provisions.

"LaMont went to Together Baton Rouge and they made a lot of changes," Watson said Thursday. "These were changes that were forced upon him; these are things I cannot support."

Cole is expecting a lively discussion about his proposed guidelines at next week's Metro Council meeting where the item is up for a public hearing and possible adoption.

"At minimum, companies seeking to open up shop or expand here should have certain goals — and one should be that they put people back to work," he said.

+2 In ExxonMobil tax battle, BREC Foundation board member resigns; Lawsuit filed against assessor ExxonMobil’s allies in Baton Rouge voiced swift and vociferous opposition to BREC in recent weeks following the parks system’s decision to app…