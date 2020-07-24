A St. Rose resident received an unsolicited package filled with seeds originating from China, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
LDAF alerted Louisiana residents that reports of people who have received unsolicited packages of seeds have been recorded in Utah, Virginia, Washington and the United Kingdom.
“Right now, we are uncertain what types of seeds are in the package. Out of caution, we are urging anyone who receives a package that was not ordered by the recipient, to please call the LDAF immediately,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain.
Strain said the department needs to identify the seeds to make sure they are not a risk to Louisiana’s agricultural industry or the environment.
Residents are asked to call 225-925-4733 if they receive similar mail and LDAF inspectors will collect the seeds and test them for positive identification.