The Baton Rouge Planning Commission split the baby Tuesday night by endorsing the rezoning of some land near the Siegen Lane exit of Interstate 10 to allow new offices, but rejecting a second proposal to allow office development on an adjacent plot.
While the Planning Commission hears most of the parish's developmental debate, the Metro Council will have final authority and is scheduled to sign off on both matters Feb. 20.
Planning staff recommended the city-parish allow property owners to rezone approximately 12 acres along the access road south of the interstate. The land can be developed only for single-family houses, but city-parish staff said noise from the interstate makes it unsuitable for that purpose, said Planning Director Frank Duke. Owner Terrace Land Co. and Metrailer AS asked to be allowed to build offices such as for a doctor or insurance agent.
New commissioner and former metro councilman Ulysses "Bones" Addison said authorities have to consider the land's most productive potential. Theoretically, a few dozen houses could fit on the properties, but because of the size many wouldn't be able to actually connect to roads, especially on the smaller portion.
However, neighbors from Audubon Terrace and Morning Glen came out in droves to express worry about additional traffic and other concerns.
The neighborhoods and parts of St. George Catholic Church and School rely on a single two-lane road for access. There is also considerable traffic from the interstate and nearby retailers, and residents worried about putting more cars on the street, especially if it would exacerbate a bottleneck that could impede emergency traffic.
Redirecting traffic from St. George would help, said real estate broker George Kurz. Parishioners are supposed to access through a frontage road off Siegen, but many still use neighborhood roads, in part because the church built more entrances off the neighborhood road rather than Siegen, Kurz said.
Developers have not performed a traffic study because they wanted to see whether they would receive their rezoning before commissioning a study, he continued.
Developing the site, which is currently wooded, would also drive out homeless people who live nearby, Kurz said.
He and the neighbors disagreed about noise.
Residents said they've already measured the din from the interstate at over 90 decibels at times. That's the maximum exposure limit for an 8-hour work shift under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, they noted. Neighbors worried that cutting down the trees screening them from I-10 would exacerbate the problem.
Developers plan to install landscaping and fences to help muffle sounds, and the buildings themselves would also help, Kurz said.
Ultimately, a divided commission voted to support rezoning 1.8 acres closer to the corner of Siegen Lane and the access road, while opposing the rezoning of 9.8 acres on a narrow strip running along the access road.
Commissioners Addison, April Hawthorne and Todd Sterling voted to rezone both properties. Rowdy Gaudet opposed both proposals. Clifford Grout, Jayme Ellender and Andy Allen made the difference, as they voted in favor of the smaller rezoning only. Donna Collins-Lewis voted against the larger rezoning and abstained on the smaller rezoning, and Rossie Washington was absent.
Their recommendations will now go before the Metro Council's zoning meeting next month for a final decision.