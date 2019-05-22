Baton Rouge brunch fans can start ordering mimosas and bloody Marys at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
The Metro Council agreed to move bar and restaurant alcohol sales up an hour at their last meeting.
The issue attracted little discussion and no objection. Councilwoman Tara Wicker worried the extended hours may have let bars continue selling until 4 a.m., but a parish attorney explained that the new rule only bumps sales up an hour on Sundays.
"You go to church, you go drink," Wicker observed before giving her support.
Sunday alcohol sales must end at midnight, unless New Years Eve falls on a Sunday, when sales can continue until 2 a.m. The rest of the week, bars and restaurants can serve alcohol between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m.