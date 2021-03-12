BR.livingstonvax.031121 0119 bf.jpg
Lori Taylor, with the Live Oak High School office staff, right, receives her shot from Jill Rome, RN, as Livingston Parish Public Schools make available the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccination for active employees who registered online for the service Wednesday March 10, 2021, in Livingston, La. Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district anticipated being able to accommodate 720 qualified registrants of which 688 signed up for that day with vaccinations administered by the school systemÕs nurse professionals at the Suma Professional Development Center. Murphy noted that March 10 is currently scheduled to be a professional development day, so no classes are scheduled to be held that day. Livingston will be one of the first school systems in the state to offer vaccinations for COVID-19 in-house.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Louisiana is getting 112,210 coronavirus vaccines doses next week, including 5,200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a higher-than-expected batch of the life-saving jabs, according the governor's office. 

Ochsner Baton Rouge, meanwhile, announced a vaccine pop-up for Sunday, March 14 where they will administer 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To get an appointment, a special call center line will open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The phone number is 844.888.2772.

Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded eligibility requirements earlier this week to include anyone 16 and older with one of two dozen broadly defined health conditions. The Pfizer shot is the only vaccine approved for those aged 16 or 17.

