Louisiana is getting 112,210 coronavirus vaccines doses next week, including 5,200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a higher-than-expected batch of the life-saving jabs, according the governor's office.

Ochsner Baton Rouge, meanwhile, announced a vaccine pop-up for Sunday, March 14 where they will administer 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To get an appointment, a special call center line will open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The phone number is 844.888.2772.

Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded eligibility requirements earlier this week to include anyone 16 and older with one of two dozen broadly defined health conditions. The Pfizer shot is the only vaccine approved for those aged 16 or 17.

