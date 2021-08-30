Some parishes and towns in the Baton Rouge area are extending curfews that were put in place due to Hurricane Ida.
Though there was not widespread catastrophic flooding, intense winds have downed trees, tossed other debris and caused widespread power outages.
Here's the new curfews that have been announced:
- East Baton Rouge: A curfew is in place from dusk Monday until dawn Tuesday.
- Baker: A curfew is in place from sunset Monday until dawn Tuesday.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the extension is to ensure resident safety as crews continue to assess the damage from Hurricane Ida and clear up hazards.
Broome said 40 city-parish crews will spend the next 72 hours clearing trees and debris. But she urged residents to stay home as the curfew she implemented Sunday night lifted this morning.
City-parish buildings, including City Hall and all community centers, will remain closed through Wednesday.