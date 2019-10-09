OAK GROVE — Voters headed to the polls Saturday in northern Ascension Parish won't have to worry about a previously planned closure across La. 42 slowing their way on Election Day, state highway officials said.
The officials pushed back, by one day, the closure of La. 42 near polling places inside the Oak Grove Community Center, which is located at southwest corner of the La. 42/La. 73 intersection.
The La. 42 closure, which will be just east of that intersection, is now planned from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Crews are expected to remove subsurface drainage pipes crossing under the width of La. 42, state highway officials said in a statement. The work is part of a long-running, 3.5-mile widening project on La. 42 in Prairieville.
The closure will be in both directions along La 42 between Oak Grove Baptist Church and Prairieville Animal Hospital, DOTD said.
Rodney Mallett, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said the date of the closure was moved because of its proximity to the Oak Grove polling station.
On Sunday, motorists will be able to use a detour to reach La. 42 by going south on La. 73 to Charleston Road and Ronald Road back onto LA 42.
Despite the closure, local drivers will still be able to reach their residences and businesses, DOTD said. No permit or oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be able to pass.