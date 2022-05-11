The Livingston Parish President has vetoed an ordinance that would have changed how subdivisions are built in the parish, urging the parish council to find a compromise that will satisfy both residents and developers.
The ordinance, which passed with unanimous approval late last month, sought to limit how subdivisions are constructed in a parish facing unprecedented growth that has led to some residents protesting new neighborhood proposals.
President Layton Ricks praised the parish council for their efforts to protect residents and commended them on their ongoing work to address the rapid growth in the region. But, in his veto message, he said his primary concern is a new restriction on how many lots should be allowed per acre.
More lots on a given acre allows for denser development, which some residents fear would worsen flooding.
The ordinance limited developments to two lots per acre. A majority of council members rejected an amendment by Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert proposing 2.5 lots, and some had previously proposed 3 lots per acre, Ricks said.
“It is my belief that the Council should have compromised in the interest of fairness,” Ricks wrote. “While I understand the Council’s desire to respond to the concerns of our constituents, many of those constituents are landowners and developers.”
Ricks said a limit of two lots per acre is half the parish's current average of four lots per acre — a steep decrease for developers.
“A lot density of 2.5 per acre would be a reduction of 37.5 percent, which is still a substantial reduction but a comfortable compromise,” he said. “I believe our ordinance regulations should be as fair and impartial as possible for all our residents.”
Talbert, who shepherded the ordinance through committee meetings for months before it was finally introduced and passed, said he agrees with Ricks' decision and doubts it will be overridden by the council.
"He chose to veto it and I supported it," Talbert said. "Even though I put in a ton of work on it."
He suggested a different version of the ordinance with the lot density edit would be introduced during the next council meeting.
In recent months, council members have faced pressures from residents upset about the rapid pace of change in their community. But they have also been hesitant to alienate developers.
Some council members have floated the idea of a moratorium on new construction, but others have argued such a move will hurt the parish more than it would help.
Talbert worries the language in some other ordinances that are up for consideration are "subdivision killers" that would stymie what he sees as the positive growth in the parish.
"There are communities that grow and communities that die," he said. "You do one or the other. We’re only going to continue to benefit as a parish if we continue to grow."