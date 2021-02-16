State offices are closing across Louisiana on Wednesday in response to the rare winter weather that has caused icy road conditions and power outages, a release from the Governor's Office said Tuesday evening.

The office closures join a list of other agencies not opening Wednesday due to the weather, including schools in metro Baton Rouge and the Acadiana region.

Louisiana deep freeze sends Baton Rouge to lowest Feb. 16 temperature in 112 years; see latest As Fat Tuesday rolled in, so did plunging temperatures across Louisiana and Mississippi that broke records spanning back more than a century.

The release said that the closures do not apply to essential personnel who are told to stay on duty through Wednesday.

Much of the state faced record-breaking, freezing temperatures on Fat Tuesday that were forecast to rise throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. However, temperatures could once again plunge down toward the hard freeze line later this week.