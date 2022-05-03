Livingston Parish, which has long taken a laissez-faire approach to what can be built where, has passed new laws restricting developers. And parish leaders say it's only the start.
After months of painstaking deliberation, the parish council has approved changes to local laws for building new subdivisions. They aim to prevent flooding — a constant fear for area residents — but they also serve as an opening salvo in the council's campaign against growth they feel negatively affects their constituents.
The parish's unprecedented growth over the last decade has brought plenty of transplants, something parish leaders attribute to their school system and business-friendly environment. But longtime residents are increasingly aggravated with how the flood of newcomers clogs roadways and classrooms and alters the region's rural landscapes.
What's changing
The extensive changes include requiring a "finding of no significant impact" — also known as FONSI — for all subdivision developments, referring to traffic and drainage. That means an engineer has certified that the development won't make those problems significantly worse.
Drainage impact will be calculated differently, with an eye to reducing outflow from increasingly destructive rain events. And those studies must be revisited every two years, given that the life of some developments stretch beyond a decade.
"If we have a 2016 rain event, we’re not designing for that," Councilmember Garry "Frog" Talbert said, referencing that year's devastating floods. "This ordinance is not going to affect what happened in August of 2016. If it happens again we’re going to end up with a lot of the same results. I’m not going to sugar coat this. This is to improve day-to-day life within this parish."
Density requirements also changed, now allowing two lots per acre; typically, Talbert said, the density in the parish is close to four lots per acre right now.
The ordinance mandates that every change to a development — such as adding a new lot — must go though council approval, instead of flying under the radar through an administrative check.
“We’re not trying to put a band-aid on something that needs stitches," Talbert said. "We are trying to improve our subdivision ordinance."
Historically, council members have been hesitant to alienate developers by passing further building restrictions — even after they created zoning categories for the parish's unincorporated areas last year, a significant first for the council.
Those classifications have not yet been added to district maps, meaning they are unenforceable. A law that would have required developers to pay a one-time fee for off-site drainage stalled in November.
And protracted bickering among council members about whether they could deny approvals to developers who met ordinance requirements did not stop them from ultimately approving the controversial Sweetwater Subdivision project bringing more than 450 homes to 4H Club Road.
The pressure is on
Constituents have zealously packed council meetings week after week in protest over development concerns, pressuring members to act. The result is a push for "good growth" that won't harm residents who have lived in the parish their entire lives.
Still, those residents appear to have lost some faith in their council.
Councilmember Talbert, who spearheaded the ordinance, steadily parried with a long line of frustrated and suspicious people in a meeting last week before the vote on the subdivision regulations — regulations many cheered when passed.
At one point, Talbert likened the subdivision alterations to "tremendous changes to security laws" following 9/11, noting that flooding and new developments cropping up have led to council members revising "their opinion of what they want to vote for and what they think the law should be.”
“Contrary to what people think, we are on your side," he said. "We are trying to solve the issues. Sometimes you need something in your backyard to get your attention."
Resident Jason Dyess replied that he did not doubt the council's intentions were to support the community.
"I’m doubting the developer is on our side," he said. "I know they’re going to do whatever they can to skirt you. I want to know at the end of the day: Do you have the power to stop them?”
Talbert said once the ordinance passed, the council would.