Louisiana doled out two more prizes in its lottery for residents who have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Edwina Jones, 65, of Marrero, won a $100,000 cash prize.
Andrew Homan, 14, of Slidell, won a $100,000 scholarship.
🎉 CONGRATULATIONS 🎉Congrats to Edwina Jones and Andrew Homan, the lucky Louisianans who won the second Shot At A Million drawing. It's not too late to follow their lead, roll up your sleeves, and register at https://t.co/uoAEXwWrb0. https://t.co/AlwzYVeg9B #lagov pic.twitter.com/6uO7Pc0meX— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 23, 2021
The latest winners in the $2.3 million giveaway were announced Friday as Louisiana grapples with its fourth surge of COVID-19. Hospitalizations are rising at a sharp clip -- with most patients unvaccinated.
Each of the next three weeks will feature two giveaways: a scholarship and a cash prize each valued at $100,000. The final drawing -- scheduled for August 4 -- will include a $1 million jackpot and five $100,000 scholarships.
The last day to register for the grand prize drawing is July 31st.
Residents who have received at least one dose of any of the three available vaccines can enter the lottery by visiting the shotatamillion.com website or by calling 1-877-356-1511.
The deadlines for the upcoming drawings are as follows:
- Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing
- Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing
- Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing