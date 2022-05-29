Baton Rouge transportation leaders hope a new, specialized bus route connecting north and south Baton Rouge could convince more people to get on the bus — and out of the cars that clog Baton Rouge's gridlocked roads.
The planned Plank-Nicholson Rapid Transit Corridor is supposed to provide faster and more reliable service than regular bus routes. The goal is to coax more people into the Capital Area Transit System.
“Anyone we can get on the bus is going to help get cars off our roads,” acting chief traffic engineer Cyndi Pennington said. “You need it to be consistent and you need people to be able to count on it to get to work for them to use it. That’s what we’re doing here.”
The proposed route will run from a new CATS transfer center on Airline Highway to LSU’s campus, mostly via Plank Road and Nicholson Drive. It will have 22 stations on a nine-mile route.
Traffic lights along the route will be engineered to prioritize new electric buses, which will skip lines of traffic using dedicated lanes known as “queue jumps,” according to the city-parish.
Bus rapid transit corridors are common throughout other cities in the United States, said James Wasserman, a research project manager at UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies.
“These routes can make bus trips comparable to driving in terms of time and reliability,” Wasserman said.
The route will cost $53.7 million, which is being funded through state and federal grants, as well money from CATS and the city's MOVEBR program. The route will cost around $3 million annually to operate, according to the city-parish.
The city-parish is currently finalizing designs for the routes, stations and the north transfer center. Construction will begin by the end of the year, and the route is expected to be operating by 2025, according to the city-parish.
The route is part of a larger effort to revitalize the Plank Road area including new roadway and economic investment in infrastructure along the corridor. The route will also include new walking and biking paths and bus stops with level boarding to hasten passenger pickups and dropoffs along the route.
All of the factors should combine to make for a bus ride that is more appealing to potential riders, boosting CATS’ ridership and convincing people to take the bus instead of drive, Pennington said.
While the city-parish was unable to estimate how many new riders the route may attract, Plank Road and the system’s existing routes around LSU are already some of the most-trafficked routes in the CATS system, according to monthly ridership reports.
The city-parish projects the implementation of the route will lead to an annual reduction of 362,170 vehicle miles of travel along Plank and Nicholson, according to a federal grant application authored by the city-parish.
CATS’ ridership was decimated in March 2020 when people throughout the city began to stay home as COVID-19 spread in southeast Louisiana. Before the pandemic, more than 200,000 trips would be taken regularly on a CATS bus every month, but that number plummeted to a low of 80,000 in April 2020, according to CATS ridership reports.
The system has recovered only a small part of its lost customer base, usually reporting monthly ridership slightly under 100,000 trips, according to CATS ridership reports.
North Baton Rouge includes a higher percentage of CATS’ ridership because it has more people with lower incomes who rely on buses to get to work, according to CATS. Placing a bus rapid transit corridor on Plank Road, which cuts through much of North Baton Rouge, should draw riders to the route because of its speed and affordability, CATS officials said.
Officials with HNTB, a contractor managing the project, said the creation of bus rapid transit routes in other cities typically leads to a 20% boost in ridership for a public bus system.
Wasserman concurred with HNTB’s estimate, but he said it’s become difficult to estimate ridership for public transit systems in the wake of the pandemic.
“There is often an increase in ridership,” Wasserman said. “I think it’s very hard to make the kind of projections we made pre-pandemic. Twenty percent is on the high end, but it’s not unreasonable.”
Estimating the project’s effect on the system is particularly difficult because it will be the first bus rapid transit corridor in the state once it starts operating.
CATS officials voiced optimism following the public meetings.
“The public meetings we have participated in have allowed us to see first-hand the community’s enthusiastic response to these proposed improvements, and their eagerness to take advantage of this enhanced service,” CATS Communications Director Deanna Wallace wrote in a statement.
While it will likely draw new riders, the route is unlikely to have much of an effect on Baton Rouge’s traffic problems on its own, Wasserman said.
As new lanes are added to a congested roadway, drivers will often change their commute to use the wider road and create the same level of congestion — a concept called "induced demand."
That same effect is seen with bus rapid transit corridors; while the route may take drivers off of the road in the short term, drivers from elsewhere in the city will likely change their commute to use the roads with less congestion, Wasserman said.
“Transit has a lot of environmental benefits, it has a lot of social service benefits for people who don’t have another option, but transit’s effect on traffic congestion is often overstated,” Wasserman said.
After viewing the plans at one of the public meetings, Mike Martin, the founder of nonprofit Bike Baton Rouge, said he feels positive about the planned route because of its emphasis on catering to cyclists who also ride the bus.
“I will believe it when I see it, but right now these plans they’re presenting are very good because it will serve a lot of people,” Martin said. “I think people like me who don’t have cars or like to not use a car will be able to go from wherever they are all the way across town and not have to be in traffic with their bike.”