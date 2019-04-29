PRAIRIEVILLE — The Jamestown Crossing subdivision had all the earmarks of a classic Ascension Parish fight over growth last spring, with some residents growing angry about past development, others with generations-old ties to the land seeking to sell and a sitting councilwoman holding an ownership share in the property.
After surviving a court challenge, the 172-home neighborhood could be a reality soon — pending a parish government review and widening along La. 930, which runs off La. 42 and through the center of the project. It's one of several planning and development proposals working their way through the approval process this year. Next year, there could be an entirely new set of political leaders in place, as seats held by Parish President Kenny Matassa and each council member are on the ballot.
The parish is considering a new master plan for growth, a first-of-its-kind $1.25 billion road master plan and new rules on the use of dirt fill to raise homes. Council members might also tackle regional sewer service. The plans' supporters say a master plan could help avoid conflicts like that which occurred at Jamestown Crossing. Critics fear the plan is too late, and might encourage a greater housing density in areas that don't need it.
Parish officials and the Center for Planning Excellence, which developed the master plan since early 2018, will hold open houses Tuesday in Gonzales and Wednesday in Donaldsonville, ahead of its going to the Planning Commission in late May and the Parish Council in June. The new master plan would eventually incorporate the proposed road plan and fill ordinance while updating an existing master plan more than 20 years old.
The draft road plan already went through its final round of public review and is under revision. New interim fill limits are poised for a final vote on critical ordinances soon, though the limits have encountered criticism on both sides.
Beth James, one of the now former owners of the Jamestown Crossing site, blamed parish residents who opposed a past master plan proposal in 2009 and 2010 for many of the parish's current planning woes.
"The most important point in this is that the community is the one who didn't want the master plan (in 2010), and then they're complaining that there's no planning and no rules. That's how you address it, and so I think it's the community's fault," said James, who was a top parish administrator in 2010. "The parish tried to do the right thing, and the community didn't want it."
Jeff Pettit, one of the plaintiffs who sued the parish and the developer to block Jamestown Crossing, said residents wanted the state highway improved. While parish planners had said developers needed only to widen La. 930 through the neighborhood, the parish is close to an agreement with state highway officials to widen the half-mile or so of La. 930 between La. 42 and Parker Road, but there's no timetable.
"If the road was widened and it can handle the additional load, that's great. That's fine. Infrastructure-driven development, which is what we call responsible," he said.
Pettit, now a candidate for Parish Council, said the plaintiffs agreed to back out of an appeal and settle after they and residents in the Quail Creek neighborhood association received letters from James' attorneys threatening they could be legally liable, personally, if continued litigation killed the pending land sale.
James said she sent the letter because she wanted to make sure everyone in Quail Creek knew what was being done on their behalf and the risks those actions entailed.
The draft of the proposed comprehensive plan proposes a broader range of housing densities than is currently allowed by zoning and encourages new kinds of development types while forecasting new growth on the parish's rural west bank, a chief planner of the document has said. But the plan also calls for far less density than is currently zoned in low-lying areas outside the parish's levees, at just one unit per five acres, in a nod to the parish's drainage troubles.
Janet Tharp, director of planning for the Center for Planning Excellence, told the Planning Commission recently that the center wanted to accommodate growth projections for Ascension over the next 20 to 25 years, when the parish is expected to add more than 50,000 new people. Ascension has added nearly 17,500 people since the 2010 census and had an estimated 124,672 residents as of last July 1.
One of the central insights of the master plan has been that less dense development styles favored by some in Ascension cause more land to be developed more quickly to accommodate fewer new people. Facing a coming tide of new residents, the plan calls for neighborhood hubs where denser mixes of housing and commerce would be built.
But critics have jumped on these hubs as not in keeping with the parish's rural flavor and charged they would be a foot in the door for more widespread, urban density. A similar concept about mixed-use centers in the failed 2010 master plan sparked the same concerns.
"Once we open up the door as far as the change, it opens up the danger for residents who live here and came here because they wanted a certain level of quality of life," Theresa Robert, a community activist, local restaurateur and onetime political candidate who regularly speaks out on development issues, told the Planning Commission earlier this month.
The open house schedule:
Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gonzales Civic Center, 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales (plan presented at 6 p.m.)
Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lowery Elementary School, 2389 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville (plan presented at 6 p.m.)