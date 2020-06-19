BR.testingsite.042320. 0300 bf.JPG
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces the opening of a second drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site at Our Lady of the Lake North Campus located at 5439 Airline Highway Wednesday April 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome will join Advocate editor Peter Kovacs for a live virtual town hall at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The event is closed to the public, but you can watch it live right here on theadvocate.com, Facebook or YouTube.

The Advocate has had numerous virtual town halls in the past few months to discuss the state's fight against coronavirus.

Past guests have included Gov. John Bel Edwards, Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Garret Graves, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Sen. Bill Cassidy, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

Submit your question below for the Mayor-President.

