Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome will join Advocate editor Peter Kovacs for a live virtual town hall at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The event is closed to the public, but you can watch it live right here on theadvocate.com, Facebook or YouTube.
The Advocate has had numerous virtual town halls in the past few months to discuss the state's fight against coronavirus.
Past guests have included Gov. John Bel Edwards, Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Garret Graves, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Sen. Bill Cassidy, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward.
