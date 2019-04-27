Just over a year ago, Baton Rouge firefighter Dylan Bergeron and his crewmates were called to help at an apartment complex where police were investigating a shooting.
"We went into the room and found a guy," Bergeron recalled. "He had multiple gunshot wounds. … He had been shot in his upper leg and was bleeding profusely from it, and he also had one to the abdomen."
Paramedics were trying to get to the scene, but had run into delays, Bergeron said. So he tied a tourniquet around the victim's leg, slowing down the bleeding — and ultimately saving the man's life.
Bergeron's actions that day helped his crew — the Engine No. 8 C shift — earn the Crew of the Year designation at the Baton Rouge Fire Department's annual awards ceremony and family day on Saturday. Based at Station No. 8 on South Wooddale Boulevard, the crew also includes firefighter Austin Stafford, fire equipment operator James Kelly and Capt. Travis McCarley.
They also received two of several Medical Life Saving Awards presented Saturday: One was for saving the shooting victim's life on April 9, 2018; the other, for helping someone who had overdosed on Nov. 19, 2018.
The annual awards event "is my favorite day," Fire Chief Ed Smith said. "They don't really go looking for recognition. Each one of them, I guarantee you, would tell you they're just doing their job. But ….what they do is of great benefit."
Several of the awards presented Saturday were not for saving people from burning buildings, but for providing first aid: helping shooting and overdose victims, performing CPR, pulling people out of wrecked vehicles. Many people don't realize that's a significant part of a firefighter's work, Bergeron said.
"Ninety percent of what we do is the first aid stuff," said Bergeron, who has been with the department for five years. "That's what a lot of our call volume is."
With such a busy schedule, it can be difficult to remember details of individual incidents later on. And firefighters typically don't have the chance to find out whether people they've treated for injuries end up surviving or dying.
But the April 2018 shooting case stands out to the Engine No. 8 crew.
In the hustle and bustle of trying to slow the victim's bleeding and then helping get him situated in the ambulance once medics arrived, the fire crew forgot a bag of supplies at the apartment.
"We went back about two days later and the guy's girlfriend was there," Bergeron said. "We asked her and she let us know he survived."
"We were there doing what anybody, any of our firefighters would have done. We were doing our job," he said. "But it feels good to know that you did something to help somebody that may have not survived without what we did."
Receiving the Crew of the Year designation and the two lifesaving awards is a "great honor," said McCarley, a 21-year veteran of the Fire Department.
"Some of things that we see takes a toll on us over the years, so this is something good — just a lighter side of the job," he said.
"We're proud of it," Bergeron said of the awards. "We've got some good guys. We work well together. We have a lot of fun. It just makes the job a lot more enjoyable to have some guys that you can trust and that you work really well with. It's nice to get rewarded for it."