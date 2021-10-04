A Belle Rose woman has been jailed in Assumption Parish after her arrest over allegations she shot at people driving near her home.
Aline Marie Joseph, 35, had been seen firing a gun from the front door of a home at a passing vehicle late last month along Pleasant Lane off La. 308 near Belle Rose, Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Sheriff's spokesman Lonny Cavalier said Monday that investigators believe the bullet from the gun passed through open windows in the vehicle without hitting the two occupants.
Moments before the incident, one of the people in the vehicle saw a person in the doorway of a home in a shooting position and both occupants later heard the shot.
One of them later filed a complaint with sheriff's deputies about the Sept. 26 shooting. Neither person was injured, Cavalier said.
Sheriff's investigators later found a separate witness who saw Joseph fire the gun from the doorway, deputies said in a statement.
Cavalier said the victims knew Joseph from the area but said they had no standing dispute with her. Sheriff's investigators did not provide a motive for the shooting.
Deputies arrested Joseph after getting a warrant and finding her on Friday. She was booked with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, the Sheriff's Office said.
She was in the Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville on Monday with bail at $100,000, deputies said.