Roy King, the former LSU band director fired in April 2016, has been placed on administrative leave at his job at J.M. Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida, 3WEARTV.com is reporting.
An administrator with the Escambia County School District refused to discuss details for the leave.
King was director of the Golden Band from Tigerland at LSU from 2010 until he was fired in April 2016.
LSU, in its termination letter, accused King of, among other things, circumventing management directives by awarding scholarships to members of the Golden Girls dance team and flag girls of the color guard without proper approval.
King later sued LSU, claiming his firing violated his First Amendment and due process rights, and accused the university of slander. LSU settled for $110,000, without admitting fault or liability.