Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome this week announced that her administration is taking an aim at improving the city-parish's homeless outreach through an agreement with the Louisiana Housing Corporation's Continuum of Care.

"This effort shows our commitment to face this challenge with compassion, while taking steps to keep Baton Rouge a vibrant and safe community," Broome said in a news release. "We must address the root causes of homelessness in order to help our less fortunate neighbors who often live in unsafe and unhealthy conditions."

To do that, her office and the state agency will engage in ongoing, bi-weekly outreach efforts involving non-profit homelessness prevention providers who will visit known encampments throughout the city-parish to engage with individuals who don't have permanent homes and offer services to aid in their plight.

Rowdy Gaudet, a city-parish assistant chief administrative officer, said those services will vary depending on the individual. Baton Rouge currently has around 175 homeless people according to the last annual "point in time" count that was conducted, he added.

"Someone who is challenged with mental health issues is going to need different services than someone with substance issues or anxiety issues, for example," Gaudet said. "Talking to individuals, getting that information, we can learn more about their background and the barriers they have getting into permanent housing situations."

"That determines the type of wraparound services they need," he said.

Representatives from the Baton Rouge Police Department will join city-parish officials and the outreach groups as they visit the encampments.