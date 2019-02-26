School of Rock, Flamenco Rouge, 3rd Street songwriters and the Heritage Choir are among acts that will be performing at the Ebb and Flow Festival this spring.
Shows will be staged throughout downtown the weekend of April 6 and 7, but organizers said programming will begin with public art displays to be unveiled March 10. Restaurants, offices and points of interest will showcase Louisiana artists, and the public may vote for a favorite through the new Flow BR app to be released March 5.
Organizers have recommended a 5-kilometer walking trail that passes by downtown restaurants, bars, coffee shops and parks where art and music will be on display, especially during festival weekend. The map, a full lineup of performers and other information is available at ebbandflowbr.org.