Two Louisiana residents won big in the state's inaugural vaccine lottery drawing on Friday.

Cash prizes and scholarships will be given away every week for five weeks. The first two winners were announced Friday.

Clement Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, won the first of four $100,000 cash prizes.

Skyla Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.

In the video, a Louisiana Department of Health vehicle pulls up to a home at the end of a cul-de-sac. Multiple officials pile out carrying a massive check and balloons.

Dasalla and his wife answer the door to cheers and celebration.

"If you're hesitating about getting vaccinated talk it over with your physician and make a wise decision," said Dasalla. "I never thought we would win but if you don't register you have no chance. So if it happened to me, it can happen to anybody."

On the second stop, 17-year-old Degrasse opens the door to the flurry of balloons.

"How are you feeling?" one woman asks her.

"Surprised!" she said "It's very unexpected. I would've never thought I would win. This is a blessing. I'm really glad I'm vaccinated. I'm really glad I made the choice. I would like all my friends to get vaccinated so they can be safe and have a shot at a million."

Residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter the lottery by visiting the shotatamillion.com website or by calling 1-877-356-1511.

