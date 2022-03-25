A soldier stationed at Fort Polk was arrested for raping an intoxicated LSU student in her dormitory room, booking documents show.
Desmond Saine, 22, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was taken into custody by the LSU Police Department on Thursday at the U.S. Army training center in Vernon Parish, according to the documents.
The victim told police she met Saine at an off-campus party March 13 and that the two exchanged social media information. The victim told police she drank heavily at the party, which Saine commented on while they were still at the party, according to the documents.
After the party, Saine contacted the victim asking to hang out and went over to her dorm. The victim rebuffed Saine's attempts to kiss her in the dorm before he began removing her clothes and raped her even though she previously said no, according to the documents.
Saine denied raping the victim, although he did admit that she told him she didn't want to kiss him, according to the booking documents.
Saine was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of third-degree rape.