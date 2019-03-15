LSU students have won the chance to consolidate voting precincts, making it easier for students to participate in elections.
The campus is currently split along Highland Road, but beginning in 2021, voters who live in precinct 44 will be able to vote at University Laboratory School like their peers who live in precinct 46 on the east side of campus, the university noted in a Friday news release.
The two-year lag has been implemented so officials can take the 2020 census into account.
Students had complained that dividing the campus made it more confusing and less convenient for young people to participate in local and national elections.
The Metro Council approved the precinct change during its Wednesday meeting. Council members praised the work of the non-partisan Geaux Vote LSU group, and councilwoman Tara Wicker was particularly happy to see that most of the proponents were young, politically engaged women.
“This effort has been long in the making, and we are excited to be in the final stages of implementing this precinct change,” Geaux Vote President Zoë Williamson wrote in a statement.
“We are grateful the Metro Council sees that changing the boundaries for these precincts will make polling places more accessible for students and help increase voter turnout among college students."