The North Baton Rouge Economic Development District on Thursday appointed Jerry Jones Jr. as its executive director.

The district's Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Jones, the economic development director for St. John Parish, after a nearly one-hour executive session.

The 35-year-old Jones, a Southern University graduate, will earn $80,000 annually, in addition to travel reimbursement and incentive pay beginning Nov. 26 under a two-year contract.

In his resume, Jones boasted 10 years of experience in project development, administration, management and business recruitment and retention. He also listed proficiency in economic analysis and industrial recruitment, including more than two years in the St. John Parish position.

Commissioner Gary Chambers likened the hiring of Jones to that Davis Rhorer, the executive director of the city's Downtown Development District who for past two decades led downtown's successfully transformation into the economic hub it is today.

"I don't think we'll be able to keep him 20 years (but) I just think we needed someone young with fresh innovative ideas to come in and be our ambassador," Chambers said after the meeting.

Jones' hiring comes almost a month after the district's former interim director, Rinaldi Jacobs, unexpectedly resigned for health reasons just hours before the district's board of commissioners met in October.

Jacobs had been a driving force behind not only the district's creation but also the passage of the voter-approved 2 percent hotel tax that generates funds for the district.

Board Chairman Ronald Smith said earlier Thursday that 51 people applied for the executive director job. The district's personnel committee narrowed the pool of candidates to five finalists, who were interviewed several weeks ago.

Jones told the board Thursday night he's anxious to get started on the district's efforts toward economic revitalization and growth in north Baton Rouge.

"Everyone that knows me knows that Baton Rouge is home for me," Jones said.

"We have high expectations of you," Commissioner Leroy Davis said in response.

The board had attempted to hire its first executive director back in February 2017 but tabled the matter and instead contracted Jacobs to serve in the position on an interim basis, along with urban planner Woodrow Muhammad, who also works for the district on a contract basis.

Muhammad's contract expired on Wednesday.