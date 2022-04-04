A person fired on a car carrying three children and an adult in Gramercy as the family was preparing to leave their home, hitting a 2-year-old girl in both legs and a man just outside the car, St. James sheriff's deputies said Monday.
The man was getting in the Chevy Malibu where his girlfriend and the three children were already sitting when the shots were fired shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on North Mobile Lane, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook statement.
Gramercy Police officers and St. James deputies found the man and toddler injured at the scene.
The 2-year-old remained Monday in the hospital in stable condition, deputies said. The man, who is 23, was treated at an area hospital and released, deputies said.
The other children in the vehicle are 3 years and 4 months old and were not harmed.
The Gramercy Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident and don't have a motive yet for the shooting, deputies said.
The man could not say if the shooter was on foot or in a car, deputies said.
Anyone who may have information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200 or Crime Stoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.
Tips can also be submitted through text to 888777.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to reflect that shooting happened around 9 p.m., not in the morning as earlier reported.