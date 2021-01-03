Formed under former Parish President Kenny Matassa, the Move Ascension road program proposes a series of traffic-easing and safety improvements on the parish's roadways. Some, like the Ashland-St. Landry connector near Gonzales and new turn lanes on La. 73 in Oak Grove, are nearly finished, but the bulk of projects is still in the pipeline of the more than $70 million program.
Here are some of the 34 Move Ascension projects and their status:
- C. Braud Road widening between La. 73 and Bluff Road in Prairieville: Construction bid awarded late last year.
- La. 930/Henry Road roundabout in Prairieville: Construction bid awarded late last year.
- Roddy Road widening between La. 935 and La. 621 northeast of Gonzales: Finishing utility relocation, next will be construction bids; clearing already finished.
- Roddy Road widening between Airline Highway and La. 935 east of Gonzales: Close to bids for clearing along roadway path.
- Roddy Road between Merritt Evans and Norwood roads in Galvez: In utility relocation; close to construction bids.
- Henry Road widening between La. 73 and Tillotson Road in Prairieville: Expected to be advertised for clearing along roadway path early this year.
- Germany Road widening between La. 44 and Airline Highway northwest of Gonzales, near Duplessis: Land purchases beginning after preliminary design completion.
- Intersection improvements at Airline Highway and Germany Road near Duplessis: Utilities being moved; advertisement for construction bids expected.
- Braud Road/Germany Road roundabout north of Gonzales: Finishing land acquisition and headed to utilities relocation.
- Parish Road 929/Braud Road roundabout in Prairieville: Land acquisition underway.
- La. 930 safety widening between La. 42 and Causey Road in Prairieville: Land purchases done; headed into utility relocation.
- Parker Road/Parish Road 929 roundabout in Prairieville: Land purchases underway; expected to receive $1.5 million in federal safety money in fiscal 2021/2022.