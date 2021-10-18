In a gathering that began with laughs and talk of working together, some Ascension Parish councilmen reverted to clashes with the public and one other Monday night even as they cast the formal votes to reinstate the parish president as director of drainage under a newly negotiated compromise.
At perhaps the most heated moment Monday in Gonzales, Councilman Corey Orgeron bowed up and stood over Councilman Joel Robert, prompting Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies to rush to the council dais and a quick recess to be called.
Robert had just told Orgeron to "shut up" as Orgeron was lacing personal insults with his criticism of a handful of residents involved in recall efforts for what he called their "stupidity on the internet." Orgeron and five other members of the council are facing election recalls.
On Monday, these residents had been criticizing the council for taking actions over the summer to remove Cointment as drainage director, now that members were reinstating him, and also sparred with Orgeron over his behavior on the council.
"Hey, shut up," Robert shouted at Orgeron as Robert slammed his hand on the counter over the "stupidity" comment.
"What," Orgeron asked indignantly, as he stood up and turned to face Robert, who sat two seats over from Orgeron.
"Shut up," Robert insisted again from his seat as Orgeron closed in.
"I am not shutting up," Orgeron said, pointing aggressively at Robert. "You are not going to challenge me."
"Yes, you will," parish resident Catrina Bonomolo chimed in and shouted at Orgeron from the audience amid the chaos, seconding Robert's sentiment.
A deputy quickly intervened with Orgeron as other members urged him to be calm. Council members dispersed during the brief recess into their antechamber and out of public view.
As Orgeron was walking out with other members, Bonomolo shouted at Orgeron: "Very unacceptable. You need to leave."
"Go eat another Twinkie," Orgeron fired back as he left the council chambers.
The votes on Monday had been intended to end a rough patch that had happened over the past several months between Parish President Clint Cointment and a majority on the Parish Council.
The majority had told him over the summer that they were going of fire him from his drainage role to great controversy but recently reached a new management agreement that both sides had said would improve relations and the efficiency of drainage operations.
In addition to the new deal with Cointment, Monday's meeting of the East Ascension drainage board, on which 10 council members sit, was aimed at undoing the actions the board took on June 28 to remove Cointment and break off drainage operations from parish government.
Tensions began to rise as the board considered the agreement. Robert called the actions a "dog and pony show" and a waste of time. He also criticized that the deal was packaged with plans to hire former longtime drainage director and public works official Bill Roux as a liaison for the drainage panel.
Robert asserted the Cointment administration in two years had done more for parish drainage than Roux in his nearly two decades with the parish.
"Come on, be respectful," Drainage Chairman Dempsey Lambert shot back to Robert, challenging his assertions.
"I'm being very respectful," Robert responded.
"No, you're not," Lambert said. "Be respectful," he insisted.
"They have done more projects than Bill Roux has done for this parish. That's a fact, chairman," Robert insisted.
"And that's a lie," Lambert said.
"Be respectful, chairman," Robert responded.
"No, you be respectful," Lambert said, staring at Robert over his glasses and pointing at him.
During his tenure, Roux oversaw the design and construction of major pump additions to the critical Marvin J. Braud Pump station amid increasing drainage demands, despite vocal opposition at the time from some drainage board members who saw it as a waste of money.
He also instigated canal dredging projects and oversaw the design and development of the Laurel Ridge Levee extension now closing in on construction after years of permitting and litigation delays. He also oversaw the construction of one of the parish's most costly flood control projects in its history, the $21 million Henderson Bayou floodgate.
The floodgate, which was finished in the mid-2010s to halt backwater flooding from the Amite River, was a long-sought project for Lambert and his Galvez-area district, which flooded heavily in 1983 and again in 2016.
But Roux, during his tenure, was criticized for ditches and canals that weren't maintained and often faced harsh backlash after major flooding events. More recently, critics of his hiring as a drainage liaison accused him of failing to keep up with the parish growth-related drainage needs.
Robert opposed the new deal with Cointment, but it passed anyway along with other procedural measures.
A vote on $50,000-per-year liaison job for Roux was deferred for three weeks so members could hash out the details of the role.
Before Orgeron's clash with Robert, he also sparred with residents in the mostly empty council chambers.
Orgeron had been telling those residents that their Facebook commentary and memes, a recent protest at the parish courthouse, and other steps had had no effect on the compromise members were considering, saying the residents' egos "are writing checks your butts can't cash because that's not what happened here."
"That's enough," parish resident Katheryne Delatte responded, standing up and speaking out of order.
Orgeron told Delatte to sit down.
"You do not talk to the voters that a-way," Delatte responded.
"I ... just ... did," Orgeron said with emphasis, as Chairman Lambert hammered his gavel for order. "I just did."
"You can be as disrespectful as you want to us. I will respond," Orgeron added.
Lambert urged Orgeron, who had also been accused of being a liar by another resident, "to let it go," but Orgeron continued, briefly and mistakenly taking a third resident's comment as a physical threat and eventually getting into the near-physical confrontation with Robert.
"No, I'm not finished though," Orgeron said. "I am not finished."