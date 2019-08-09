GONZALES — A state district judge extended on Friday her previous ruling blocking Ascension Parish's attempt to temporarily ban the use of dirt fill to raise homes and businesses across more than 70% of the parish, a decision that frees thousands of landowners to continue using dirt.
The ruling, which came as a result of a builder lawsuit over the ban, means the temporary ban is likely out of commission for the next several weeks and probably moot while the council works on and is expected to adopt changes to its fill ordinance by next month.
Council had intended to lift the ban once the fill ordinance changes are made.
Under the legal process in the injunction suit, the plaintiffs can pursue a trial and seek a permanent injunction, but plaintiffs' attorney Kim Landry said that likely wouldn't happen in time before the deadline that the council has given itself to adopt the new fill ordinance.
The temporary fill ban had applied to the most high-risk areas for flood in the parish as defined by federal flood insurance rate maps. Those areas incorporate more than 70% of the parish.
Dirt is important in lower parts of Ascension so new homes and businesses can meet elevation requirements and also not be required to have flood insurance.
PS Development LP and SLC Development of Ascension LLC had sued Parish President Kenny Matassa over the temporary fill ban last month in state court in Gonzales after the Parish Council adopted the ban resolution July 18.
The heart of the suit was that the ban is improper because it was adopted by resolution and not an ordinance.
Judge Jessie LeBlanc, of the 23rd Judicial District Court, had agreed to block the ban for 10 days, pending the outcome of Friday's hearing at the Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales.
On Friday, LeBlanc issued the longer preliminary injunction after finding the council could not use a resolution, even on a temporary basis, to enact the ban and supersede the current fill ordinance, which allows the use of dirt for structural elevations.
Suzanna Beiriger, one of the primary owners of the two development companies, called LeBlanc's ruling the right outcome. Beiriger said she sued because her companies had bought six lots on Wirth Evans Road in the Galvez area and had started developing them when the fill moratorium went in effect.
She said her companies, which were halted from work July 24, had a loan on the line.
"I have a lot at stake," Beiriger said in an interview.
The companies were prevented from putting in 3 feet deep of dirt, under the limits allowed by the current ordinance for smaller individual lots.
Beiriger's husband, Jared Beiriger, a developer and former parish councilman, was with her in court Friday and is a partner in the plaintiff companies. One of Jared Beiriger's other companies does engineering work for developers in Ascension and for parish government.
Since the builders' suit, the Parish Council and administration have come in for criticism over the ban from some council members and activists who want to limit the use of fill, charging it was fatally flawed from the start and was done for election year purposes.
But Councilman Travis Turner, the sponsor of the resolution, said in an interview Thursday night that if the ban is blocked in court, he would seek to introduce an ordinance enacting the same ban.
Before LeBlanc made her ruling, O'Neil Parenton Jr., the parish attorney, contended that the home rule charter gives the council general powers to perform acts in the best interests of the public and the resolution was aimed at protecting property owners.
Critics of the parish's fill practices claim the elevation of new homes with dirt worsens flooding of older, lower homes.
Parenton added that the council resolution was temporary and was restricted to no more than six months. In court papers, Parenton also quoted a 1959 state Supreme Court case that explained the difference between resolutions and ordinances, saying resolutions could incorporate government actions used for temporary purposes.
Parenton also pointed to a 2000 state Attorney General's Office opinion that LeBlanc sought when she represented parish government, well before she was a judge.
The opinion, Parenton noted, allowed the Planning Commission to deny land plats and even enact a moratorium on large subdivisions while the commission was trying to create a master plan.
During argument, LeBlanc countered that the opinion also said those powers rely on an intensive, case-by-case analysis that would lead to well-founded grounds that the action was for the health, safety and welfare of the parish.
In her ruling, which she issued orally later, she found the fill ban, which affected large parts of the parish, didn't fit the fact-specific circumstances laid out in the opinion. She also cited later court precedent that, she found, undercut the Supreme Court ruling that Parenton cited.
During argument, Landry, the plaintiffs' attorney, told LeBlanc that, under the parish's home rule charter and the state Constitution, the parish could plainly not give a resolution the force of law.
As evidence, Landry entered the parish's home rule charter and copies of the resolution and minutes reflecting the council's July 18 vote, calling the dispute "a very simple matter."
"You can't pass a temporary law through a resolution," Landry said.