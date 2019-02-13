GONZALES — Defense lawyers for accused killer Jacob Westbrook played a three-year-old recording Wednesday that contradicts key testimony of an important prosecution witness to the slaying of a St. Amant High senior in 2015.
In the recording, Erica Whatley, then 14, told prospective defense attorneys of Westbrook's that she did not see the stabbing of Todd "T.J." Toups but only saw Toups lunge at Westbrook before the stabbing occurred on Oct. 10, 2015.
Whatley told the attorneys in the recording made on Oct. 15, 2015, that she was standing just outside the trailer home door where the stabbing occurred and her friend was standing in front of her.
Whatley said in the recording she could see over the friend's should but couldn't see everything, including the stabbing. She said she only knew that Westbrook had a knife because her friend, Carlee Duplessis, told her she saw it.
In testimony at trial Friday, Whatley, now 17, told prosecutors she saw the stabbing, claiming that Westbrook pretended to shake Toups' hand and then stabbed him, unprovoked, with a knife in the other hand. Whatley placed herself inside the trailer.
Westbrook, then 16, is being tried as an adult in the slaying of Toups and has been charged with second-degree murder. Westbrook is claiming self-defense in the violent fatal stabbing that pierced Toups' lung and heart. Defense attorneys have tried to portray Toups as the aggressor who was trying to pick a fight on Oct. 10, 2015.
Prosecutors in Ascension Parish rested their case Tuesday and the tape was played on the first day of Westbrook's defense.
On the recording, Whatley also said that Toups was at her home a few days before the fatal stabbing to meet with her parents and had made sexually derogatory comments about Westbrook while her older stepsister was on the phone with Westbrook.
Whatley said Toups made the comments loudly but also suggested he may have been joking around.
Toups was planning to bring Whatley to the St. Amant High homecoming dance. Westbrook was dating Whatley's older stepsister and stayed often a their trailer home off Roddy Road.
Prosecutors initially objected to playing the recording for jurors because of alleged hearsay comments made by the girl's parents, two women who were living together.
The recording was made by defense attorneys Kyle Kershaw and Aidan Reynolds inside Whatley's home after she had already spoken with sheriff's investigators. At the time, the lawyers were speaking with Westbrook's parents about representing him but had not yet reached an agreement, Kershaw testified Wednesday.
Kershaw said he and his co-counsel decided to interview Whatley at the time, even before an agreement with Westbrook's parents, because Whatley and her family were going to be moving out of state within days.
The two lawyers ended up not representing Westbrook, Kershaw said.
Westbrook's current defense lawyer, Jarrett Ambeau, initially called Kershaw to testify about the recording without playing it. Under an agreement reached between the judge and prosecutors over the first two hours of court Wednesday, only Kershaw would be allowed to hear the tape to referesh his memory.
But on cross examination, Assistant District Attorney Joni Buquoi challenged the accuracy of Kershaw's testimony, accusing him of leaving out information and lying by omission.
Kershaw responded that she should just play the tape.
"That's an excellent idea," Buquoi said.
After a sidebar with the judge, the jurors heard almost all of the recording, except some sections that had previously been ruled inadmissible.
Testimony was expected to resume at 1:45 p.m.