The interim Parish Attorney is among the six people who submitted resumes signaling their interest in becoming the next head of the city-parish's Parish Attorney's Office.

Mayor Pro-Tem Scott Wilson said the council will likely appoint a special committee to review the applications and make a recommendation to the Metro Council regarding who to hire, but on Friday he didn't have concrete details about when and how the process will move forward yet.

The window to submit resumes and qualifications for the position closed at 4 p.m. Friday.

The search for the next Parish Attorney was sparked by the resignation of former Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson, who quit in January on the eve of a public hearing at which the Metro Council would consider firing her at the urging of Councilman LaMont Cole.

Cole has never publicly stated why he wanted Batson gone. But Councilman Chandler Loupe, who supported Cole's effort, previously said employees in the Parish Attorney's Office had approached several council members over the course of Batson's four-year tenure in the top spot with allegations Batson was verbally abusive to them.

Andy Dotson, who served as the chief city prosecutor for the past 10 years, was unanimously installed into the position by the Metro Council on a temporary basis immediately following Batson's departure.

The list of candidates are:

Andy Dotson , currently the interim Parish Attorney, has previous job experience in various positions within the City Prosecutor's Office since 2009, earned his undergraduate degree from LSU before graduating from the Southern University Law Center and on his resume touted experience serving as the legal representative of a major, a nationwide insurer, a large corporation and various local school boards and municipalities in an assortment of legal matters. In his cover letter Dotson wrote, serving in the position on an interim basis has afforded him the ability to become, "keenly aware of the attributes, skills, experience, and aptitude needed" to succeed in the position.

