Baton Rouge hospitals are urging those in need of a COVID-19 test to avoid the emergency room in response to a surge of sick people who are unable to find a test showing up at the hospital.
Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake both said people who aren't in urgent need of medical care but are simply seeking a test for the virus are increasing ER wait times for those are seriously ill or injured.
The announcements come as cases surge in the Baton Rouge area, creating long lines at testing centers and making at-home rapid tests scarce.
“Over the last week we have seen an increase in COVID cases and an increase in the demand for testing across the community. We know that lines are long at many urgent cares and testing sites and that over-the-counter tests are hard to find, but we need to do our best to keep our emergency rooms reserved for emergency care and those that are experiencing severe issues,” Our Lady of the Lake Chief Nursing Officer Monica Nijoka said.
Many patients have come to hospitals looking for a COVID-19 test amid long lines at testing centers. Others have come with questions about how to approach early — often mild — coronavirus symptoms, said Dr. Katie Taylor, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center medical director for infectious diseases.
Calling a doctor first is the best way to gauge whether someone might need hospital care for a COVID-19 case, Taylor said. A phone call to a physician can also help people find tests if they're unsure where to go for one.
"The ER should only be used if you feel like you need to be admitted to a hospital," she said. "You should not be using the ER as an urgent-care clinic setting, especially during these times."
BRG urged those experiencing severe issues such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, shortness of breath and stroke symptoms to still head to the emergency room or call 911. If you have mild COVID symptoms, such as a cough and a fever, visit an urgent care, contact your primary care doctor or use a community testing site, BRG said.
