Gov. John Bel Edwards will be at the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.
"I renew my commitment to my fellow Louisianans and my fellow Americans to continue working with the White House and the new president and vice-president to improve our state and our nation," Edwards said in a statement Monday.
Edwards referenced the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month that resulted in the deaths of five people and delayed the certification of Biden and Harris' election. Because of that riot, thousands of National Guard troops have been stationed in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration and whole blocks of the city are behind a security perimeter.
"Less than two weeks ago, our U.S. Capitol was beseiged by a rioutous mob determined to prevent Congress from performing its constitutional duty to count electoral college votes certified by the states," Edwards' statement said. "But after great darkness comes the light."